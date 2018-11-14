Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Stake Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 104.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SERV opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SERV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $48.20 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

