SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

