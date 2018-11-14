Sharder Market Cap Hits $3.04 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $422,728.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder token can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, OTCBTC and Bilaxy. In the last week, Sharder has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00147652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00225158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.68 or 0.10566980 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000133 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009512 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain.

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, OTCBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

