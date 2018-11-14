Shawcor Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (SCL)

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

Shawcor stock opened at C$21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Shawcor has a one year low of C$21.03 and a one year high of C$29.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCL shares. Industrial Alliance Securities decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TD Securities cut Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

