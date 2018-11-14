Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.30

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 3856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $158.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 103.85%.

In other news, SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,993.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 5,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $193,737.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,176.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $588,787 in the last ninety days. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

