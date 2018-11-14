Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SHEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.85 and a beta of 0.24.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $158.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.85%.

In related news, SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 5,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $193,737.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,176.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock worth $588,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

