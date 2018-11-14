Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,640 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shiloh Industries were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries in the third quarter worth $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries in the third quarter worth $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 33.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,926,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,346 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,715 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Shiloh Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Shiloh Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shiloh Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLO opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Shiloh Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $294.88 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shiloh Industries, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Shiloh Industries Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

