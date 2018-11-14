Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Raised to “Buy” at Pivotal Research

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by research analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We value SCVL on a P/E multiple, and there’s obviously two components to that calculation, both of which now look more favorable. With regard to earnings, while we’re only tweaking numbers today, we now view those estimates with more or an upward bias than before. At the time of our downgrade, SCVL was experiencing strong performance of its seasonal footwear, namely sandals, and we said that we were uncomfortable extrapolating this strength beyond 2Q and early 3Q, as seasonal turns into boots for late 3Q and 4Q, and boots are a separate trend from sandals. As it turns out, we believe that boots performed well in late 3Q, and we are also now more bullish on boots for 4Q, based on favorable near-term weather forecasts.””

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

SCVL stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.79. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $268.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.98%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $95,806.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,460 shares in the company, valued at $726,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9,179.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 311.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

