Short Interest in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Drops By 17.5%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,059,959 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 17,033,834 shares. Currently, 25.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,187,354 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on APRN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $1.90 to $1.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.34.

APRN opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $236.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.10.

In other Blue Apron news, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $237,332.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $198,369.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 194,777 shares in the company, valued at $290,217.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,722,372 shares of company stock worth $2,858,888. Insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,982 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,162,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

