Short Interest in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) Decreases By 34.1%

Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,596 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the October 15th total of 549,906 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,744 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of BHBK opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $627.67 million, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.16. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 46.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blue Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

