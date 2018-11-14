Short Interest in Campbell Soup (CPB) Drops By 9.9%

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,451,462 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 32,703,664 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,548 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $200,036.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 112,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,965.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $39.87.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

