Short Interest in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Drops By 24.6%

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,712,646 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 18,183,057 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,050,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,977,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,099,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,864 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,324,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $851,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,639 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $316,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,074,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,614,000 after purchasing an additional 704,520 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,600,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $196,052,000 after purchasing an additional 635,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

