Shotspotter (SSTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Shotspotter updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.45 million, a PE ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 2.14. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $76,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,602,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shotspotter stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Shotspotter at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

