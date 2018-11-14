Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.26. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 4183427 shares traded.

SBGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.12 million, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of -0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 2,705.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 39,991 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 77.7% in the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 71,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 239.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 172,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 121,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

