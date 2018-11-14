Sientra (SIEN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of SIEN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 237,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,279. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 132.84% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Haines sold 89,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,932,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,992.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,175.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,375,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,035,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 723,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

