Signature Bank (SBNY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

SBNY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $115.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $161.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $329.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

