Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 538.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,599 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,501 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.95. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

