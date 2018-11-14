SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SilverSun Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

SSNT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.42. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

Separately, Westpark Capital set a $7.00 price target on SilverSun Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

