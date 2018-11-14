SINA Corp (SINA) Stake Raised by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,842 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SINA were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SINA in the second quarter worth about $104,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of SINA in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SINA in the second quarter worth about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of SINA in the third quarter worth about $244,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SINA Corp has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.99.

SINA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of SINA from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SINA in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

