SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

NYSE:SITE opened at $64.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.23 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $899,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $680,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,505.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,745 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

