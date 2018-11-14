Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $4.21 Million in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Stock

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,192 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $69.72 and a one year high of $125.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

