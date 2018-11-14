Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $4.82 Million in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the third quarter worth $112,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the third quarter worth $146,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the second quarter worth $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Worldpay alerts:

WP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Worldpay in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Worldpay from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Worldpay from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Worldpay from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Worldpay to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Worldpay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.59.

In other news, EVP Matt Taylor sold 22,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,221,542.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $12,077,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,232 shares of company stock valued at $24,772,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WP opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. Worldpay Inc has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $4.82 Million in Worldpay Inc (WP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ-invests-4-82-million-in-worldpay-inc-wp.html.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.