Skeincoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $545.00 (SKC)

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Skeincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skeincoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skeincoin has a market cap of $531,729.00 and $545.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,226.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.03138168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.30 or 0.07684342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00776757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.64 or 0.01607390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00142429 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.02 or 0.01984649 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00441101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Skeincoin Profile

Skeincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,595,647 coins and its circulating supply is 13,507,538 coins. Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skeincoin’s official website is skeincoin.co. The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skeincoin Coin Trading

Skeincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skeincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skeincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

