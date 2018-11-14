Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73-4.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.Smart & Final Stores also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.46-0.48 EPS.

Shares of SFS stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 988,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,240. The company has a market cap of $382.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Smart & Final Stores has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Get Smart & Final Stores alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.16.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $123,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $112,961.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,273.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smart & Final Stores stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Smart & Final Stores worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/smart-final-stores-sfs-issues-fy18-earnings-guidance.html.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.