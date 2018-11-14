Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC) Receives C$68.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNC. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$67.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$46.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$43.73 and a 1 year high of C$61.54.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

