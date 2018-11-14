Societe Generale Reiterates €117.00 Price Target for SAP (SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €117.00 ($136.05) target price by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.33 ($131.78).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €91.88 ($106.84) on Monday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

