Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

Shares of SLGL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $131.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SLGL. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on Sol Gel Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/sol-gel-technologies-slgl-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-16-eps.html.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.