SolarWinds (SWI) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.07.

NYSE SWI opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds, Inc (SolarWinds) is a holding company. The Company designs, develops, markets, sells and supports enterprise-class information technology (IT), infrastructure management software to IT and DevOps professionals in organizations of all sizes. Its products categories include network management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of network infrastructure; systems management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of applications, physical and virtual servers, storage and databases; MSP, which is used by managed service providers to monitor and manage the IT infrastructure of their end clients, SMBs, and cloud, its cloud-based products, which are used to monitor and manage applications and application infrastructure.

