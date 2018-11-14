SolarWinds (SWI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWI. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.07.

NYSE:SWI opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds, Inc (SolarWinds) is a holding company. The Company designs, develops, markets, sells and supports enterprise-class information technology (IT), infrastructure management software to IT and DevOps professionals in organizations of all sizes. Its products categories include network management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of network infrastructure; systems management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of applications, physical and virtual servers, storage and databases; MSP, which is used by managed service providers to monitor and manage the IT infrastructure of their end clients, SMBs, and cloud, its cloud-based products, which are used to monitor and manage applications and application infrastructure.

