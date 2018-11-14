Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Tuesday Morning (TUES) Stock Price

Headlines about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a news sentiment score of -1.87 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.39 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of products for the home in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of Aug 21, 2018, it operated approximately 715 stores in 40 states.

