Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Xilinx (XLNX) Share Price

Headlines about Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Xilinx earned a daily sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the programmable devices maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Xilinx from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.79. 1,784,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,888. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In other Xilinx news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $3,375,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $78,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,230.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

