Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price

News articles about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Johnson & Johnson earned a news sentiment score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Johnson & Johnson’s analysis:

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.25. 6,426,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $390.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.54.

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $1,225,211.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,340 shares of company stock worth $11,992,396. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-johnson-johnson-jnj-stock-price.html.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.