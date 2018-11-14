Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $737,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000.

SPY opened at $272.06 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $252.92 and a 12-month high of $293.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $1.3226 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

