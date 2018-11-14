SOOM Price Reaches $0.0815 (SOOM)

SOOM (CURRENCY:SOOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. SOOM has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $814.00 worth of SOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOOM has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One SOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00146992 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00224732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.77 or 0.10527254 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000133 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009267 BTC.

SOOM Coin Profile

SOOM’s total supply is 88,257,261 coins. SOOM’s official Twitter account is @soomblockchain. The official website for SOOM is fourthblockchain.org. SOOM’s official message board is fourthblockchain.org/notices.html.

Buying and Selling SOOM

SOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

