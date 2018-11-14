Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of SRNE opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.48. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 28.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, major shareholder Abg Management Ltd sold 297,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,493,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

