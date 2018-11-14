Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) received a $10.00 target price from equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 180.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $3.56 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $428.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, major shareholder Abg Management Ltd sold 297,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,493,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 176.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,716 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 542.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 847,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,804.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 418,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.