SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of C$32.01 million for the quarter.

TSE:SGQ remained flat at $C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SouthGobi Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.25.

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SouthGobi Resources (SGQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/southgobi-resources-sgq-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking, thermal coal, and other metallurgical deposits in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.