Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,857 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,674 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.7% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 228,478 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $363,386.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $983,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stephens set a $69.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

