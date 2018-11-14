SP Plus (SP) PT Set at $43.00 by Barrington Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) received a $43.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SP. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in SP Plus by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 679,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after acquiring an additional 170,259 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SP Plus by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

