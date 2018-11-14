Spanish Mountain Gold (SPA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 58500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

About Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

