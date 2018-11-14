SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Stake Lifted by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 604.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 847,600 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 10.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.44% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $35,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,979,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,934,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,106,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,360,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 938,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Stake Lifted by Florin Court Capital LLP” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/spdr-bloomberg-barclays-high-yield-bond-etf-jnk-stake-lifted-by-florin-court-capital-llp.html.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.