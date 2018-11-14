SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLRN. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,964,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after acquiring an additional 106,883 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,039,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,351,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,870,000.

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

