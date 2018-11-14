SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) Shares Bought by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 94,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

