SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Position Boosted by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,421 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $74,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $272.06 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $252.92 and a 12 month high of $293.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $1.3226 dividend. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

