SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,456,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,790,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XTL opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

