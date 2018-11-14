Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Receives $107.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Charles L. Chadwell sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,987.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $42,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,346,230 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $154,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $299,000.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

