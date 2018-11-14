SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 15.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 7.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $203.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Oracle’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,196 shares of company stock worth $7,069,827. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

