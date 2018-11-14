Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA) Receives GBX 421.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 414.70 ($5.42).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 270.85 ($3.54). The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 339.67 ($4.44) and a one year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.86).

In other news, insider John Devine acquired 15,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £49,967.34 ($65,291.18). Insiders have acquired 15,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,972 in the last three months.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.