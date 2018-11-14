State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 10,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.74.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.31. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.40, for a total transaction of $3,508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Davidson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $1,166,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,859 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,367. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

