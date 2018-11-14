Stelco (STLC) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at National Bank Financial

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STLC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stelco from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. CSFB dropped their target price on Stelco from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th.

STLC opened at C$18.05 on Monday. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$17.36 and a 52-week high of C$28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

